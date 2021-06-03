EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.09. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 278 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

