Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

ESTC traded up $11.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.94. 116,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.97. Elastic has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.