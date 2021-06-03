Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $11.92 on Thursday, hitting $129.94. The stock had a trading volume of 116,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. Elastic has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $176.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.30.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.