Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $199.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

