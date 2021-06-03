ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.53 ($15.92).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at €16.08 ($18.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -208.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.93. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.70 ($5.53) and a 1 year high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.