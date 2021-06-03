Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.70

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and traded as high as $47.01. Emera shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 2,189 shares trading hands.

EMRAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

