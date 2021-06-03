Emercoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,530.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $15,530.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014648 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,499,934 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

