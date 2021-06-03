Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Holdings Raised by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises about 0.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

EMQQ stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,464. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69.

