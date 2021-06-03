Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 656,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 29th total of 511,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Employers alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Employers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:EIG opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. Employers’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.