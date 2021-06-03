Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EDVMF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.