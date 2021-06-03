Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

NYSE:ERF opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

