Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Laura R. Landreaux Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ETR opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 90.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 194.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,954,000 after acquiring an additional 248,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

