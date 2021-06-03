Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

EVC stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $401.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 234,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 161,712 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 108,321 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

