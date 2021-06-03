Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after buying an additional 401,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

