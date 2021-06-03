Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQR. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

