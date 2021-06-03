Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $79.41

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.41, but opened at $76.00. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,268. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $3,785,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $9,427,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

