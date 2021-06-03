Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.89. The stock has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

