Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evogene by 201.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth $2,820,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evogene by 250.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 142,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

