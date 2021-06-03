Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies makes up 1.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,899,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,300 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

