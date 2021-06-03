Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $7,994.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,758.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.89 or 0.07267774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $711.57 or 0.01835889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00488826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00177689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.47 or 0.00788129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.01 or 0.00482507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00439178 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

