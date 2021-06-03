Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $106.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,005. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.