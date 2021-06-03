Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.20

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.20 and last traded at $124.47, with a volume of 1401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.69.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

