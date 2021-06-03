Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to post sales of $272.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.14 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $230.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Shares of STAY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

