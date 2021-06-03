Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.30

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 193218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.
STAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 104,673 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.
