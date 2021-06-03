Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.30

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 193218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

STAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 104,673 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

