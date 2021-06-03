Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.03. 482,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,463,900. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

