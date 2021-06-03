Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

FB stock opened at $329.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.61. The firm has a market cap of $933.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock valued at $591,503,977. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

