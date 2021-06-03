Fanhua Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Fanhua has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $726.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.57. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

