Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.50). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($1.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 485.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth $1,033,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,198. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

