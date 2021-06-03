Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $56.44. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FURCF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

