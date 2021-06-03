FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Reduced by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.59.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

