Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 842,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85.

