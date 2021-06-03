Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CQQQ. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

