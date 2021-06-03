Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 521,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after acquiring an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

OHI stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

