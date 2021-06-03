Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $34,000 in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.