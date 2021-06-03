Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 267.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 76.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 57.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $135.82 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.92.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

