Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 267.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 76.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 57.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MANH opened at $135.82 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.92.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
