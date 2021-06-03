Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPBI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

