Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $164.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

