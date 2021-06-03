Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $282,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,083,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $181.15 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.