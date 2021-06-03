Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $300,000 Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $654,706,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $548,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $113,554,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

QS opened at $28.80 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 224,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $5,864,749.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 801,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,930,559.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,187,508 shares of company stock worth $30,045,750 in the last quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

