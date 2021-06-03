Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $239,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $5,754,601. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

