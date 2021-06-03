Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

