Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 257 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.59 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85.

