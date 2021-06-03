Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Shares Down 5.3%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 7,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 5,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28.

Financial Gravity Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides stock brokerage, investment advisory, asset management, and tax planning services in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including financial planning, wealth management, and money management services to individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Gravity Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Gravity Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.