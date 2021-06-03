First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 107,948 shares.The stock last traded at $43.12 and had previously closed at $42.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $12,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 286.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.