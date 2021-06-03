First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) versus Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Head-To-Head Review

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get First Busey alerts:

48.6% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Busey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Busey and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 28.12% 10.45% 1.23% Summit Financial Group 27.00% 13.39% 1.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Busey and Summit Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $444.86 million 3.30 $100.34 million $1.98 13.65 Summit Financial Group $135.09 million 2.28 $31.33 million $2.41 9.84

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Busey and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 1 1 0 2.50 Summit Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Busey presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.29%. Given First Busey’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Dividends

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Busey pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

First Busey has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Busey beats Summit Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, real estate construction, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, and other fiduciary services through banking center, ATM and technology-based networks. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides asset and investment management; professional farm management; and commercial depository services, such as cash management services. Additionally, it offers payment processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; mobile bill pay; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. The company has 53 banking centers in Illinois; 10 in Missouri; 4 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. The company's community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 43 banking offices. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.