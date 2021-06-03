First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 179.1% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth $379,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

