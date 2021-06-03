First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.05. 6,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,047. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

