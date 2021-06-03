First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.30.

FMBI stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 531,909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.