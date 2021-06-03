First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$20.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 703.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.27.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.4508261 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

