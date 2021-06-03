Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $89,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $41,812,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $34,092,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $28,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.